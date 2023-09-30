Emmy-Nominated Producer From Arlington Gets Six Years For Child Porn Scandal

The 53-year-old Emmy-nominated journalist from Virginia will spend years behind bars after admitting to child porn charges following a raid of his home that led to unsettling discoveries.

Meek was sentenced to 72 months in prison for transporting photos that showed the sexual abuse of children, federal authorities announced, who previously said that he had corresponded with others who "expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children."

According to court documents, while visiting South Carolina in February 2020, the former ABC employee used an online app on his phone to send and receive illicit images and videos of children while discussing his sexual interest in minors.

Some of the images and videos showed children under the age of 12 being abused, including one depicting the rape of an infant.

Meek brought the iPhone with the illegal footage back to Virginia, where he was arrested, and further investigation led to the seizure of several of his devices, which also contained images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit activities.

He previously worked on ABC’s “Nightline” and “20/20,” most recently working on “3212 Un-Redacted,” for Hulu. He resigned from ABC News on the day his devices were recovered by investigators at his home,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

