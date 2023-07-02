Eight Rescued After Boat Overturns In Potomac River

Several agencies responded on Sunday, July 2, when the boat went over and left eight people in the water in need of a helping hand, which was happily offered by first responders across DC.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority was first at the scene, officials said, and were able to rescue the eight boaters, none of whom were injured. Following that save, DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to assist, along with members of the DC Police Department.

It is unclear what caused the boat to overturn. The incident remains under investigation

