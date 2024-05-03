Deonte Lewis, of no fixed address, and another person broke into a hotel room on the 2400 block of S. Glebe Road just before 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, the sheriff's office said.

The two fled after an employee spotted them, prompting a wide-scale search. Lewis was spotted walking in the area and promptly arrested, then gave false identifying information to police, the sheriff's office said.

"During the course of the investigation, suspected narcotics and credit cards not belonging to the suspect were recovered," reads a news release.

Lewis was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance: Felony (x2), Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance: Misdemeanor, Credit Card Theft (x2) and Providing False ID. He was held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.