Death Of Man Found In Burned Northeast DC Apartment Ruled A Homicide: Police

In April, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE for a reported fire in an apartment building, where they made a grisly discovery.

According to a MPD spokesperson, once the fire was out, they found the remains of James Lavender, 64, a Northeast DC resident.

Following his death, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that his death was a result of blunt force trauma, and it was ruled a homicide, authorities announced on Thursday, Sept. 28 as the city continues to pile up unflattering crime stats.

No additional information about Lavender's death was released by the department.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information has been asked

