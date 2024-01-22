Death Of DC Volunteer, 23, Killed In Robbery Spreads Shock

Ryan Realbuto was on his way home from an event at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday night, Jan. 18, when he was shot on the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue, according to DC police and NBC Washington.

The Monroe County Republican Committee said the incident was a robbery and Ryan and his friends had no money to give: "Ryan was senselessly shot and killed."

Ryan, who hails from Upstate New York, was a member of the Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps, assigned to the Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School, working with freshman helping prepare them for the workforce.

"Ryan was strongly committed to the DBCR community," the high school wrote on Facebook. "Ryan was known by many of our 9th grade students as someone who was willing to help with any challenges. He will be deeply missed."

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

