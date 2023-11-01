DC Metro Station Shooter Accused Of Murdering Wmata Worker Hit With 52-Count Indictment: Feds

Isaiah Trotman, 32, was charged in a 52-count indictment in federal court for what prosecutors described as a "shooting rampage," that left 63-year-old Silver Spring resident Robert Cunningham dead inside the Potomac Avenue Metro Station.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, police say that officers were called at around 9:15 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired outside of the station, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation determined that Trotman was on a Metrobus at the station when he broke out a handgun and got into an argument that escalated with another man that spilled onto the sidewalk when they left the bus.

It is alleged that Trotman fired the handgun and struck the victim in the hand, and the Metropolitan Police Department was advised of the incident before he sought treatment for a minor injury.

Following the initial shooting, prosecutors say that Trotman then ran into the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, shot a second man and pointed the weapon at another woman during a verbal exchange, prompting Cunningham, a WMATA employee, to intervene.

During the struggle, Trotman is accused of firing the handgun, striking, and killing Cunningham before he attempted to flee on a Metro rail car. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene, the other shooting victim was hospitalized, and Trotman was arrested by responding officers.

According to the indictment, Trotman is facing multiple counts each of:

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Kidnapping while armed;

Destroying property;

Carrying a pistol without a license.

No information about his next court appearance was released by the Department of Justice.

