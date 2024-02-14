A Few Clouds 46°

DC Metro Rider Gets Prison Time For Unprompted Attack During Morning Commute: Feds

There was no love in the air for a District man on Valentine's Day this year after he was sentenced to prison time for accosting a man nearly three years ago.

L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Ben Schumin
On Wednesday, federal authorities announced that 36-year-old DC resident Neal Pitt has been sentenced by a judge to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after being convicted of assault with significant bodily injury for an attack on the L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station platform in March 2021.

During the morning commute on March 9, 2021, federal prosecutors said that Daniel Olsen was heading to work when he was followed by Pitt to the Branch Avenue-bound platform, at which point he grabbed Olsen and threw him to the ground.

Olsen landed on his right shoulder, breaking his humerus, an injury that required surgery and months of physical therapy, while Pitt fled the area but the entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras and later arrested and convicted by a jury in October.

He had faced up to three years in prison.

