DC Metro Rider Convicted Of Unprompted Attack During Morning Commute: Feds

On Monday, a jury found Neal Pitt, 36, guilty of assault with significant bodily injury for his role in an attack that happened on the L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station platform in March 2021, authorities announced.

During the morning commute on March 9, 2021, federal prosecutors said that Daniel Olsen was heading to work when he was followed by Pitt to the Branch Avenue-bound platform, at which point he grabbed Olsen and threw him to the ground.

Olsen landed on his right shoulder, breaking his humerus, an injury that required surgery and months of physical therapy, while Pitt fled the area but the entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras and later arrested and convicted by a jury.

When he is sentenced on Feb. 14, 2024, Pitt will face up to three years in prison.

