DC Housing Authority Police Officer Shot In Navy Yard; Two In Custody

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Feb. 29, officials say that the officer was shot in the 400 block of M Street SE, leading to a shelter in place order in the area of the Arris Apartments on 4th Street SE while members of the Metropolitan Police Department searched in the area.

The officer was shot in the torso and taken by paramedics to an area hospital in stable condition, according to the agency.

Police say that officers were able to track down their suspects, and a man and woman who were taken into custody after a lengthy standoff.

Charges are pending.

The incident led to multiple roads being shut down in the area, as well as a two-hour delay for a nearby school.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

