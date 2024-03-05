DC Dealer Who Killed Customer, Witness, Sentenced For Violent Drug Conspiracy: Feds

Madani Ilara Tejan, also known as “Malik,” “Mylik,” and “Dani,” 31, was convicted of using a firearm in connection with a murder and robbery and for a drug distribution conspiracy, last year, officials say.

On Tuesday, federal authorities announced that Tejan has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release on drug and weapon charges.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 3, 2018, Tejan met with a prospective customer to sell drugs, though during a planned meet-up, Tejan shot and killed the buyer, stole his vehicle, wallet, and other personal items.

Two weeks later, during a search of a home in Upper Marlboro in Maryland that was associated with Tejan, investigators recovered the victim’s wallet, two bags of marijuana and a pre-paid burner cellphone that was used to contact the customer on the day of his murder.

Additionally, 1,013 fentanyl pills were also seized by investigators while he was residing in a government-run facility.

Officials said that a search of Tejan’s social media accounts and phone messages further found that he distributed fentanyl marketed as oxycodone as well as other prescription drugs and marijuana to multiple individuals, including the victim.

At a hearing held last week, it was also determined that Tejan was involved in the murder of a second victim, who had driven him to meet with the first victim and witnessed the initial crime.

Witnesses said that on the day of the first murder, Tejan spent the day with his second victim, leaving to sell weed in DC, where the second murder occurred.

The second victim was found shot to death, and a rideshare app showed that Tejan was picked up minutes after the second murder a block away from where the body was found.

