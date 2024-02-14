Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 40°

SHARE

DC Car Thief Captured In Arlington: Police

A 21-year-old Washington D.C. car thief was arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase in Virginia, authorities said.

Keonte Marshall&nbsp;

Keonte Marshall 

Photo Credit: ACPD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Keonte Marshall was behind the wheel of the stolen car spotted by an officer in Arlington on 10th Street N. at Wilson Boulevard around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, Arlington County police said.

The driver stopped the vehicle as per officers' instructions, but Marshall fled the car on foot, police said. Marshall was eventually arrested and during a search of the vehicle, a stolen license plate was recovered. 

No injuries were reported. Marshall was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Obstruction of Justice and Buying/Receiving Stolen Goods. He was held without bond. 

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE