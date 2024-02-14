DC Car Thief Captured In Arlington: Police

Keonte Marshall was behind the wheel of the stolen car spotted by an officer in Arlington on 10th Street N. at Wilson Boulevard around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, Arlington County police said.

The driver stopped the vehicle as per officers' instructions, but Marshall fled the car on foot, police said. Marshall was eventually arrested and during a search of the vehicle, a stolen license plate was recovered.

No injuries were reported. Marshall was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Obstruction of Justice and Buying/Receiving Stolen Goods. He was held without bond.

