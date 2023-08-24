Corrections Officer, Inmate Get Time For Bribery, Drug Smuggling Scheme At DC Jail

Inmate Andre Gregory, 31, of Washington, DC, and Officer Beverly Williams, 52, of Upper Marlboro were sentenced this week to time behind bars after admitting to smuggling drugs into the District of Columbia Central Detention Facility.

Gregory got 42 months in prison, while Williams was sentenced to 18 months. A third co-conspirator, Keywaune McLeod, 28, is still awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Prosecutors say that Williams admitted to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to smuggle packages into the facility filled with drugs and cigarettes, which were then given to McLeod, Gregory's cousin.

"Corrections officers are critical to the safe and orderly operation of our prison system,” US Attorney Matthew Graves said. “Through this bribery and smuggling scheme, in exchange for cash, Williams betrayed her duty and undermined security and the whole function of the DC Jail by bringing drugs to the inmates inside."

Once the drugs were inside the DC jail, Williams handed them off to Gregory in a secure section of the facility without cameras, and then he sold them for a profit, with McLeod managing the operation and paying off Williams with bribes sed on CashApp to keep it going.

"By conspiring with Gregory and McLeod to smuggle drugs into the DC Jail in return for cash, Williams abused her position of power and risked the safety and integrity of the city's correctional facility," acting FBI Special Agent in Charge David Geist added.

Gregory and McLeod used jail-issued phones and tablets to communicate, using a code to avoid detection by other officers or guards.

In addition to their prison terms, a judge also ordered that both Williams and Gregory serve 36 months of supervised release.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.