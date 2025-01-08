Construction Worker Killed In Building Collapse Dreamed of Returning With Family to Guatemala

Edgar Cifuentes was crushed under a two-story row house that collapsed early on Monday, Dec. 23 while working on a project in the 1100 block of V Street NW when the building came down.

Cifuentes was stuck in a perilous position, and despite firefighters' best efforts, he was pronounced dead that afternoon after being rescued from the rubble.

Following his death, Cifuentes was remembered as a loving husband to his wife, Melva, and was a key member of his church community, where his life will be celebrated this week before his family hopes to send his body back home.

"Edgar was a hardworking man with a dream of one day building a home for his family in his homeland of Guatemala," organizers of a fundraiser for the family said.

"Tragically, while at work, a wall collapsed and buried him, taking nine long hours for rescuers to retrieve his body."

Any money raised will be used to cover immediate expenses for Cifuentes' family, and ideally, to put him to rest in Guatemala, they said.

"This unexpected and devastating loss has left a profound void in the lives of those who knew and loved him," Carmen Bonilla wrote.

"Edgar's family, especially his wife Melva, are now facing not only the emotional pain of their loss, but also the financial burden of funeral and legal expenses during this incredibly difficult time.

Those looking to support the Cifuentes family as they hope for a homecoming with Edgar in Guatemala can do so here.

