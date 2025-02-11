Emmanuel Bethea, 47, was arrested in late January after being linked to an indecent exposure incident dating back to November 2024, according to Arlington County Police.

Investigators said a woman was walking in the area of 28th Street S. and S. Meade Street around 8 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2024, when she passed a parked vehicle and saw a man exposing himself inside.

The suspect then drove off.

Following an investigation, police identified Bethea as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was later taken into custody near S. Eads Street and 13th Street South.

He was arrested and charged with public masturbation.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information or past encounters with Bethea to contact police.

Tips can be sent to Det. McGuire at 703-228-4173 or tmcguire@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.