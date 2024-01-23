Community Rallying Around Day Care Center, Children Displaced By Southeast DC Explosion

A convenience store next to the Baby Einstein Child Development Center was destroyed on Thursday, Jan. 18 when a gas leak led to a tricky fire in the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE, prompting a lengthy battle that took hours to get under control.

Few injuries were reported - due in no small part to firefighters' proactive efforts to evacuate nearby buildings, as well by efforts by staff at the day care center - though there was collateral damage to the neighboring structures.

On the day of the fateful explosion, employees at the day care smelled the gas as it was leaking and leapt into action, getting the kids dressed in warm clothes and evacuated a mere 15 minutes before what could have been a life-threatening explosion that leveled one building and damaged several others.

"Everyone is safe," DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly, Sr. said at the time. "We evacuated (the day care) right away and 16 children are safe and reunited with their families.

"That decision to evacuate saved lives," he continued. "Our crews noticed that the meter was damaged and you could smell the gas immediately."

While the children and staff members were safe, the day care center suffered extensive damage and will temporarily have to shutter its doors, eliminating one of the few affordable child care facilities in the Southeast DC neighborhood, presenting more questions than answers for parents.

Now, the community is rallying in an effort to help set up a temporary home for the day care.

"Baby Einstein Child Development Center has served children in the Anacostia neighborhood for 10 years," Regina Snead, the director at the facility said.

"DC is the most difficult city in the country to find and afford childcare, and (we are) working very hard to support these children and families because (we) care about them deeply, but also know how crucial having child care immediately is."

The community was quick to respond, raising nearly $50,000 in two days after a fundraising campaign was launched on behalf of Snead and the facility, as they work to secure a new space for the children.

According to Snead, "the financial support will allow the center to quickly purchase necessary and required supplies and other essential items to begin being able to care for these children without having to wait for critical items.

"Your financial support will ensure access to adequate items and supplies to ensure a safe, healthy, and clean environment with all of the necessary required materials and supplies needed as soon as possible.

"These families cannot afford to be without childcare," Snead added. "They have to go to work. Being able to take leave, or miss work, and maintain employment, especially over an extended period of time is not an option."

Those interested in donating to the cause can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.