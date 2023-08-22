Child Carjacker Caught After Foiled Attempt To Steal Keys In Southeast DC, Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 12-year-old Southeast DC resident who was wanted for an armed carjacking on Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.

Police say that the child approached his victim in broad daylight near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and U Street SE while demanding the victim's keys.

At the time, he was holding something in his waistband that investigators believed to be a firearm, though no shots were fired.

However, the victim refused to comply to the kid, and he then fled on foot. Officers responded to the scene of the carjacking and located the 12-year-old, who was carrying a gun at the time.

The child was arrested without further incident and was charged with armed carjacking and carrying a pistol without a license.

No information about a follow-up court date has been announced by the department.

