Change In Weather Pattern Bringing Rain, Warmer Temps To Region: Forecasters

Wednesday, Feb. 21 will be mostly sunny with a high near 45, melting snow that fell last week, the National Weather Service says.

The snow could re-freeze as temps dip just under 30 at night, but a warm-up Thursday means the precipitation eyeing the region likely won't be more snow.

Temperatures will hover just below 50 with cloudy skies, and rain expected to start after 1 p.m., the NWS says. There is a slight chance of snow in select parts of Pennsylvania (see weather map above).

An 80 percent chance of rain is expected overnight and into Friday around 1 p.m., according to the NWS.

"As overnight lows fall near or below freezing Friday night, there will be potential for snow or a mix of rain and snow farther south into southern New York, northern Pennsylvania and lower New England," AccuWeather says.

Saturday, Feb. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s, the NWS says.

