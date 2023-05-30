Bike-Riding 11-Year-Old Bandit Busted For String Of Crimes In DC, Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that an 11-year-old boy from Northeast, DC has been arrested following a near weeklong crime spree that saw him targeting multiple victims with a gun.

Police say that the trail of terror began on Sunday, May 21, when the child allegedly committed an armed robbery at approximately 2:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Lamont Street NW.

In that instance, the suspect approached a victim and demanded property, which was initially rebuffed, at which point he pulled out a gun and made off with his stolen items.

Days later, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, while riding his bike with a second kid in the 700 block of Irving Street, the 11-year-old reportedly got into a scuffle with a third person, which resulted in the victim pushing him and running away.

While the third child was fleeing the area, he reported that he saw one of the suspects pointing a gun in his direction, though no shots were fired.

Finally, on Friday, May 26, there was a reported robbery in the 400 block of Luray Place NW, again involving the child.

In this instance, police said that the teen rode his bike up to another victim, again demanding property. He then reached into a fanny pack, as if armed, and the victim left his property and ran off.

The child then rode away on the bicycle.

This week, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that the 11-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with:

Robbery while armed;

Assault with a dangerous weapon (gun);

Robbery (fear).

The incidents remain under investigation.

