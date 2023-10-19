Armed Burglar Arrested After Barricading Himself In Arlington Home: Police

Jermaine Chambers, 43, has been charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding, Burglary with Intent to Commit Assault and Assault & Battery (x2). He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Chambers broke into a home on the 4200 block of 2nd Road N. around 12:20 a.m., armed with a knife, Arlington officials said. He threatened and physically assaulted the male and female inside, before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

The male victim was treated on scene by medics for injuries considered non-life threatening. The female victim did not require medical treatment.

Officers searched the area for Chambers with help from Fairfax County Police Department’s helicopter and determined he had returned to his home in the 200 block of N. Thomas Street.

Officers established a perimeter, made telephone contact and initiated negotiations with Chambers, who refused to leave his home and remained barricaded inside, Arlington officials said. Members of the Department’s Emergency Response Team responded to the scene, continued negotiations with the suspect and eventually took him into custody without incident.

