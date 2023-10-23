Arlington Taco Spot Makes Yelp List Of 100 Best In America

Yelp has released its list of "Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023," and according to the rundown, an Arlington taco truck is a must-try.

Tacos El Chilango Food Truck, located at 1723 14th St N., came in at No. 28.

The truck has 633 reviews at 4.7 stars on Yelp.

"Simple, fast, cheap, authentic & delicious!" one Yelper said. "It's easy to park nearby and the staff is friendly."

"Was skeptical as I just moved to the east coast from central Texas, and didn't expect blow you away Mexican all the way up here," another added. "I stand corrected! Tacos were incredible. So flavorful, so authentic. Will most definitely be back!"

How did Yelp come up with the list?

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews," the website said. "If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location."

Click here for the full Yelp list.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.