District resident Antwain Ulmer has been charged with murder while armed and weapons offenses in connection to the July shooting of 30-year-old Charles Sullivan last year.

The shooting was reported inside a convenience store in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene, where they found Stewart, who was pronounced dead by first responders after first aid was rendered.

Ulmer was also charged for firing a shot that came within inches of striking an uninvolved sharper that was in the area when Ulmer opened fire.

He was indicted on Wednesday on charges that include first-degree murder while armed (premeditated), assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

Ulmer was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. If he is convicted, Ulmer will face a term of up to 90 years in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.