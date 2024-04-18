Angela Hiner went into a business on the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive and began eating food items when an employee confronted her around 10:45 p.m. Monday, April 15, police in Arlington said.

Amid an argument, Hiner threw merchandise at the employee, striking them, before briefly leaving the store — but not before returning, police said. Hiner went behind the counter and made threatening statements towards the employee, then left and struck glass door to the business, causing it to shatter.

Responding officers found Hiner near Fairfax Drive and N. Stuart Street, taking her into custody. While in custody, Hiner was "non-compliant" and kicked an officer. Medics evaluated Hiner on scene before arresting her. She was charged with assault on police, assault and battery, destruction of property, shoplifting, obstruction of justice and public intoxication. She was held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.