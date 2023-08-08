American Dream: Immigrant Chef Expands Popular Cuban Bar, Restaurant With Arlington Location

Colada Shop will open on N. Edgewood Street in Clarendon early next year, a spokesperson tells Daily Voice.

Daniella Senior Alvarez founded her restaurant in 2016, in hopes of sharing the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean with Washington DC residents, according to the Colada Shop website.

Having run a catering business in the DR since 13 years old, Senior Alvarez went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America.

"As an immigrant, I am proud to call Washington my home, but I couldn’t find a place that combined my love of good food, coffee, cocktails and social interactions," her bio on the Colada Shop website says. "And so I created Colada Shop."

According to her Instagram page, Senior Alvarez is the culinary ambassador for the U.S. Department of State.

The Arlington Colada Shop outpost promises a spacious interior and available seating on the inviting patio. The highlight is undoubtedly the bar space, which has been thoughtfully designed to create a lively and convivial atmosphere for guests to relax, mingle, and indulge in an array of delectable Cuban-inspired libations.

The menu boasts a variety of coffee, cocktails, empanadas, pastelitos, salads, build-your-own bowls, sandwiches, chicken and meat dishes, plantains, and desserts — of course, tres leches.

Colada Shop has locations in Washington DC, Potomac, MD, and Fairfax.

Colada Shop, 1440 N. Edgewood St., Suite 160., Arlington.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.