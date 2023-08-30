$4.1M Fine For American Airlines Over Tarmac Delays — One At Reagan Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Monday, Aug. 28 fined American Airlines $4.1 million for violating federal statutes and the Department’s rule prohibiting tarmac delays of three hours or more on domestic flights, without providing passengers an opportunity to deplane.

DOT’s investigation found that American kept dozens of flights stuck on the tarmac for long periods of time without letting passengers off.

As a result, American Airlines is required to pay the largest fine ever issued for tarmac delay violations, and cease and desist from violating the law.

The DOT said most of the delays happened at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and affected a total of 5,821 passengers.

One delay in January 2019 happened during a storm at Reagan Washington National Airport. The airline ultimately accepted a settlement outline in a consent order, NBC reports.

“This is the latest action in our continued drive to enforce the rights of airline passengers,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Whether the issue is extreme tarmac delays or problems getting refunds, DOT will continue to protect consumers and hold airlines accountable.”

