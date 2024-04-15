Partly Cloudy 72°

17 People, Dogs Displaced By Massive Two-Alarm Northeast DC Apartment Building Fire (Updated)

More than a dozen people were displaced in Northeast DC by an overnight two-alarm fire that broke out in an area apartment building.

The two-alarm fire left many DC residents displaced.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Zak Failla
DC Fire and EMS personnel were called shortly after midnight to a two-story apartment building in the 300 block of Seaton Place SE, where acting Fire Chief Anthony Kelleher said crews were met by flames on all floors, and through the roof.

Flames extended to a neighboring building and another building across the alley was also exposed, he added.

Upwards of 100 firefighters responded to the building to help battle the blaze, though no injuries were reported once the fire was declared under control.

In total, 17 people and dog were displaced from 10 units. They are now being assisted by the Red Cross, Ward 5 Council Office, and DC Office of Community Relations and Services.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

