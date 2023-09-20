You Can Get Free Ices For One Year At Alexandria Family's New Rita's Store

The Davis family are the franchisees, and will be holding a grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The first 40 customers in line will get free Rita's Italian Ice for one year. the store will be offering guests a $4 small Italian Ice and $5 small Gelati. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,

To officially commemorate Alexandria’s only Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard location, franchisees Terrain and Toya Davis will host the shop’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m.

As Kingstowne residents, the Davis’ saw a unique opportunity to bring positive energy and a family-friendly atmosphere to their own backyard. In fact, just 10 days before the shop opened, the Davis’ welcomed their third daughter, Madison, to the Alexandria Treat Team.

Madison’s older sisters, Victoria (6) and Chloe (4) are loyal Rita’s guests and can often be seen enjoying chocolate and vanilla twist custard — with Victoria adding unicorn sprinkles to hers. The Davis’ are in the process of incorporating a food truck into their available offerings and look forward to providing the community with sweet treats for many years to come.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 7592 Telegraph Road, Alexandria.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.