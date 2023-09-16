Wisconsin Inmate Arrested 900 Miles Away In Alexandria After Breaking Out: Police

Dustin Bone, 38, of Oneida, Wisconsin, a wanted fugitive who escaped from the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center on Monday, Sept. 11, made it hundreds of miles before he was tripped up by the department's tech.

Officials say that Bone was picked up by members of the department's Community Assistance Safety Team who used the agency's License Plate Readers to locate and apprehend Bone, who was found in a stolen vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

"This arrest is a great example of how we use the newest technology tools in our continued effort to keep our community safe," Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes said.

Bone had previously been locked up in Wisconsin following a conviction for armed robbery. He was sentenced to seven years in state prison in 2016, according to officials, but he made his great escape earlier this week, when he was just months away from being released.

He is now being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria pending a trip back to Wisconsin to face charges.

