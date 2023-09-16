A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

Wisconsin Inmate Arrested 900 Miles Away In Alexandria After Breaking Out: Police

An escaped inmate made it across the country but couldn't outwit members of the Alexandria Police Department.

Alexandria Police used technology to track down the escapee.
Alexandria Police used technology to track down the escapee. Photo Credit: Alexandria PD
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Dustin Bone, 38, of Oneida, Wisconsin, a wanted fugitive who escaped from the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center on Monday, Sept. 11, made it hundreds of miles before he was tripped up by the department's tech.

Officials say that Bone was picked up by members of the department's Community Assistance Safety Team who used the agency's License Plate Readers to locate and apprehend Bone, who was found in a stolen vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. 

"This arrest is a great example of how we use the newest technology tools in our continued effort to keep our community safe," Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes said.

Bone had previously been locked up in Wisconsin following a conviction for armed robbery. He was sentenced to seven years in state prison in 2016, according to officials, but he made his great escape earlier this week, when he was just months away from being released.

He is now being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria pending a trip back to Wisconsin to face charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE