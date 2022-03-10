Storm System With 'Three-Prong Effect' Tracks Along East Coast

The East Coast is off to a wet and rainy October.

A new storm system caused in part by Hurricane Ian continues to track along the East Coast, making for coastal flooding and even more rain, meteorologists say.

The storm will have a "three-prong effect" including wind, enhanced rain, and flooding, AccuWeather says. Coastal and bayside communities such as Wildwood, NJ and Norfolk, VA could see between one and three feet of flooding, the outlet reports.

Wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph are likely along the NJ coast to the Chesapeake Bay/VA, AccuWeather says, causing downed trees and power lines. Wind and flood advisories were issued in coastal areas.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be cloudy, windy and rainy, with temps in the mid-50s to low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will have temps around 65, with a slight chance of rain. Things are supposed to clear up Thursday, which is expected to be sunny with a high around 75.

