Virginia State University To Be First HBCU To Host Presidential Debate

Virginia State University (VSU) has been chosen to host the second of three planned 2024 Presidential Debates, making it the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to hold the event, officials announced.

"We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate,” VSU President Dr. Makola Abdullah said. “This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide.

"Our university mantra is 'Greater Happens Here,' and we look forward to welcoming the candidates, the Commission on Presidential Debates, and the entire nation to the 'GREATER at VSU.'”

According to university officials, "the selection of VSU as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate reflects the university’s commitment to shaping future leaders and cultivating political discourse.

"The debate will provide a platform for the candidates to present their policies, engage in constructive dialogue, and showcase their leadership abilities," they added.

Officials say that there will be plenty of prep work and planning in the coming months to host the debate, though they are "extremely honored and excited to be a part of meaningful conversations on important issues that impact the nation."

"VSU welcomes the opportunity to uphold its reputation for advancing social justice and shaping future leaders," they continued.

"The university also hopes to leverage this opportunity to reinforce campus conversations, listen and learn about varied viewpoints, and further exhibit why we are a leading institution in higher education."

The debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the VSU Multipurpose Center. Others will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at Texas State University, and Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

"We are deeply grateful to the University of Utah for hosting its second general election debate, to Lafayette College and Texas State University for the first CPD debates in Pennsylvania and Texas, and to Virginia State University for the first debate ever held at a HBCU,"

Each of the debates is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern and run for 90 minutes uninterrupted, though it remains unclear which candidates will be on the big stage..

“We have always been committed to excellence, inclusivity, and civic engagement,” VSU Assistant Vice President for Government Relations Eldon Burton said. “This incredible achievement will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the campus community, the university’s reputation, and the nation as a whole.

"Now people will know that not only does 'Greater Happen at VSU,' but history happens here as well.”

