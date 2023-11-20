Virginia Puppy Mill Owner Found Guilty Of 60 Animal Cruelty Charges

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Irina Barrett's home in January 2020, after learning about the gross neglect of an eight-month-old doberman puppy, Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

The puppy, named Yeva, had been deprived of food and veterinary treatment, the AG said. After searching Barrett’s home, authorities found 75 other dobermans and French bull dogs living in deplorable conditions, with serious health issues, Miyares said.

The Fauquier SPCA has cared for the abused dogs since January of 2020. Miyares announced Monday, Nov. 20 that Barrett was found guilty of 60 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. She will be sentenced in February of 2024.

"Our animal cruelty laws exist to protect pets from a life of abuse and neglect. I'm thrilled that this heartbreaking story has a happy ending because of the hard work and dedication of my office," Miyares said.

The case was prosecuted by Michelle Welch, Senior Assistant Attorney General and Kelci Block, Assistant Attorney General from the Attorney’s General Animal Law Unit

The Attorney General thanked Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Fauquier SPCA, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Warrenton Regional Laboratory, the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, and the Baltimore County Police Department, Baltimore County Animal Services and Stafford Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

