Two Alexandria Schools Swatted (Details)

The first call came in around 12:05 p.m., targeting the Charles Barrett Elementary School, at 1115 Martha Cutis Dr., a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. The caller said someone would be at the school with guns, officials said.

Multiple officers, K9s, and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) members responded and began searching the school, which was evacuated to Cora Kelly School on Commonwealth Avenue, police said.

APD assisted and remained with students and faculty who were relocated to Cora Kelly School. APD completed the search of Charles Barrett and determined there was no threat.

While police were on scene, additional calls were received claiming more threats, the last calls indicating the threats were directed at Cora Kelly School where police were already positioned and were able to determine there was no threat.

Police remained on the scene for general dismissal. The APD continues to investigate with the support of federal authorities who have offered their assistance, the sheriff's office said.

The threats are believed to have been incidents of "swatting," police said.

Swatting is a term used to describe criminal activity by an individual or group who knowingly provides false information to police suggesting that a threat exists, causing a police or emergency services response.

Swatting is a criminal offense and can be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor up to a Class 6 felony with up to five years imprisonment.

Anyone with information is urged call 703-746-4444. Tips will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.