Traffic Tied Up On I-95 In Spotsylvania County Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash: VDOT

As of 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect delays on the interstate at mile marker 132.4 as police investigate a crash that shut down multiple lanes of traffic.

According to the Virginia DOT, the north left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. The left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are blocked.

No information about the crash was provided.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.