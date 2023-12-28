Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 52°

Traffic Tied Up On I-95 In Spotsylvania County Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash: VDOT

The afternoon commute was a mess for some frustrated drivers who got stuck behind a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

Traffic was backed up for miles on I-95.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
As of 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect delays on the interstate at mile marker 132.4 as police investigate a crash that shut down multiple lanes of traffic.

According to the Virginia DOT, the north left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. The left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are blocked.

No information about the crash was provided.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

