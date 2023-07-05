Mostly Cloudy 80°

Toddler Who Died In Fall From Alexandria High-Rise ID'd By Aunt

Support was surging for the family of a 3-year-old boy who fell to his death from an Alexandria high-rise in June 2023.

Dylan Velasquez.
Arrive Apartments
Cecilia Levine
The tot was identified by his aunt, Melissa Velasquez, as Dylan Velasquez, on a GoFundMe campaign launched for his parents. 

Police said only that the boy fell from a building at the Arrive Apartments on Yoakum Parkway on Wednesday, June 28, just before 2 p.m.

Melissa says on the campaign that her nephew fell from a window.

"This loss became a traumatic tragedy for my family who never thought this could be a story for us to tell," Melissa writes.

"Dylan was a smart and fun 3 year-old with special needs. He never left the room without making someone smile or laugh."

