Toddler Who Died In Fall From Alexandria High-Rise ID'd By Aunt

The tot was identified by his aunt, Melissa Velasquez, as Dylan Velasquez, on a GoFundMe campaign launched for his parents.

Police said only that the boy fell from a building at the Arrive Apartments on Yoakum Parkway on Wednesday, June 28, just before 2 p.m.

Melissa says on the campaign that her nephew fell from a window.

"This loss became a traumatic tragedy for my family who never thought this could be a story for us to tell," Melissa writes.

"Dylan was a smart and fun 3 year-old with special needs. He never left the room without making someone smile or laugh."

