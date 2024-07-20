Three Dog Deaths Linked To Same Alexandria PetSmart Facility

An investigation was launched early in July when the Alexandria Animal Services team was contacted regarding the death of a dog at the PetsHotel in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway.

Following the initial death - which is still being probed, pending a necropsy report to determine its exact cause of death - two other pet owners have come forward with similar claims, prompting officials to inspect the PetSmart location every two days.

"Since the complaint, our Animal Services team members have been visiting and inspecting the PetsHotel every two days," they said. "Our team has also requested numerous records from PetSmart and are interviewing employees."

PetSmart has been cooperating with the investigation, they noted.

"Since the initial complaint, there have been two additional individuals who have come forward with similar claims," officials added. "In both cases, the two dogs experienced illnesses and subsequently died within a week of being boarded at the PetsHotel."

All three dogs involved in the investigation were boarded during the same timeframe.

"It is important to mention that animal boarding facilities, unlike animal shelters, are not subject to annual inspections by a state agency, and instead are only subject to inspection if a complaint is filed," officials said.

"The complaint filed on July 1, was the first to be investigated by our agency at this location."

