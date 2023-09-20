Some Ordered To Shelter In Place For Police Activity Near Virginia Cemetery (Developing)

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office issued an alert around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon cautioning that there will be a heavy police presence in the area of the Bright View Cemetery.

Investigators did not disclose the nature of the police activity.

Officials advised that anyone avoid the area and nearby residents temporarily shelter in place. Anyone who sees anything suspicious has been advised to call 911.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

