Slippery Shooting Suspect Sentenced For Cold-Blooded Attack During DC Dispute

Travis Littlejohn, 38, was sentenced this week to 42 years in prison for the July 2019 shooting of three men and a woman in the 3500 block of Clay Place in Northwest DC, federal authorities announced.

He was convicted by a jury last March of all charges in the 28-count indictment, following a two-week trial in the Superior Court

Specifically, Littlejohn was found guilty of:

Four counts of assault with intent to kill while armed;

Aggravated assault while armed;

Three counts of assault with significant bodily injury;

“Related firearms offenses.”

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 5, 2019, prosecutors say that Littlejohn got into a verbal argument that escalated in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE before driving to a nearby apartment two blocks away.

Following the initial argument, Littlejohn drove back to the block, exchanged words with the group again, then fired at least seven rounds at them from a semi-automatic weapon from a short distance away.

Littlejohn shot four people, while two members of the group returned fire, officials said. Three suffered significant injuries and one “was more seriously injured.”

After the shooting, Littlejohn remained elusive before he was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on April 3, 2020.

Now he has more than four decades to think about his actions that night.

