Robert Duvall's Former 28-Acre Virginia Horse Farm Hits Market For $3.7 Million

Located at 20385 Beaverdam Bridge Road in Purcellville, the Quaker-built Fieldstone Manor home was originally built in 1820 and sits on 28 acres, the listing by Washington Fine Properties says.

It's 5,542 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The estate itself is known as Butchers Run and boasts an 8-stall courtyard barn, a pool, a stone spring house, three-car garage, an exercise studio, and separate, secluded log cabin with two ponds.

Click here for the complete listing by Washington Fine Properties.

