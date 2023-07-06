Lyft Driver Killed In DC Was Alexandria Dad Who Moved From Afghanistan For Better Life

Nasrat Yar moved from Afghanistan to Alexandria, VA, to support his wife and four children, those who knew him said. His wasted no time seeking employment in the area as a Lyft and tow truck driver.

Nasrat's pursuit of the American Dream was cut short on Monday, July 3, when he was shot and killed inside of a car on the 300 block of 11th Street NE, around 12:10 a.m., DC Metro Police said.

According to a GoFundMe launched for Nasrat's wife and four children, he had been working an extra shift as a Lyft driver at the time of his death. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nasrat was an interpreter who served alongside the US Army Special Forces, the GoFundMe says.

"Nasrat’s commitment to his family and community was unwavering. He always extended a helping hand to friends and family and readily assisted anyone in need," the campaign reads.

"He was immensely proud to be in the U.S., and grateful for safety and opportunities that would be afforded to his four young children.

A Facebook campaign launched by nonprofit Help Build Tomorrow. Donations will go to Nasrat's widow and children.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in Washington DC.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

