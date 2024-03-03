Quick-Thinking Teacher Recovers Loaded Gun From Elementary School Student In Alexandria: Police

Officers were called to the Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy on March 1 when a teacher heard the child voluntarily mention that he was carrying the weapon inside his backpack.

Police say that the student brought the loaded gun into school inside his bag, and voluntarily mentioned it in conversation with their teacher on Friday that they were armed.

The teacher immediately took possession of the student's bag, notified school administrators, and the police were called to the building.

According to investigators, no other children observed the weapon or were even aware of its existence.

During the investigation, the weapon was secured, and a family member of the child was identified as the gun's owner and is cooperating with the police.

The gun remains in the custody of the Alexandria Police Department. School officials have not commented about possible discipline for the student.

"Understanding the mere presence of a firearm in a school presents an immediate danger and threat, in addition to working to learn how and why this happened, we are conducting a police investigation," officials said.

"We are working closely with ACPS and are in consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.