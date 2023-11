Joy on the Avenue, a popular Christmas-themed pop-up bar, has opened for the season in Alexandria.

It all began as Project 2312 in Fall 2011, when HomeGrown Restaurant Grown began transforming the former sushi restaurant space into themed evenings for adults.

Located at 2312 Mount Vernon Ave., Joy on the Avenue opens every day at 5 p.m. Follow them on Instagram for details.

