Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudon
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Police & Fire

Virginia Man Dies In Delaware Tractor Trailer Crash: State Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Delaware State Police
Delaware State Police Photo Credit: Delaware State Police Facebook

A Virginia man died in a car with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, April 27, according to Delaware State Police.

The collision occurred at the Seashore Highway and Scotts Store Road intersection in Bridgeville, Delaware at at 1:52 p.m., which resulted in the death of an 80-year-old Alexandria man, police say. 

As the westbound tractor-trailer was approaching the Scotts Shore Road intersection, a Nissan Altima failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer while making a left turn onto Seashore Highway, State Police say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 64-year-old Milford man, attempted to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the Altima but was unsuccessful. Both the 80-year-old driver and 77-year-old passenger of the Nissan Altima were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Altima passed away from his injuries on Thursday, April 28, confirmed police.

The identity of the driver is pending notification to the next-of-kin.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.