Virginia Man Dies In Delaware Tractor Trailer Crash: State Police

A Virginia man died in a car with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, April 27, according to Delaware State Police.

The collision occurred at the Seashore Highway and Scotts Store Road intersection in Bridgeville, Delaware at at 1:52 p.m., which resulted in the death of an 80-year-old Alexandria man, police say.

As the westbound tractor-trailer was approaching the Scotts Shore Road intersection, a Nissan Altima failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer while making a left turn onto Seashore Highway, State Police say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 64-year-old Milford man, attempted to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the Altima but was unsuccessful. Both the 80-year-old driver and 77-year-old passenger of the Nissan Altima were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Altima passed away from his injuries on Thursday, April 28, confirmed police.

The identity of the driver is pending notification to the next-of-kin.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.