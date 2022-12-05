Single Mom Returning To DC From Virginia Fatally Struck By Stray Bullet With Kids In Car

A 30-year-old mom driving home to Washington DC from Virginia was struck and killed by a stray bullet with her two children in her car, according to police and those who knew her.

Fajr Vallejos was visiting her parents in Alexandria with her children, 8 and 5, and was just a few blocks away from her home when she was struck by gunfire in the 1700 block of W Street around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, according to DC police and a GoFundMe page.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, took her body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"Fajr was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend," the page reads. "She was loved by everyone who knew her and always had a smile on her face. She was a hard worker and did not let any obstacles stop her from doing what she needed to do.

"As a single mother of two, and the eldest out of her siblings, she had a lot on her plate and many responsibilities. She was the backbone of her family."

Fajr's children will be raised by her parents, the GoFundMe page says.

