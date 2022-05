A one person has been hospitalized after a small fight broke out in an Alexandria neighborhood, authorities said.

Police responded to the fight between two "known parties" in the 2800 block of Teke Place around 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Alexandria Police said on Facebook.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said. No other information was released.

