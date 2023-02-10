Contact Us
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police

Zak Failla
The shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria.
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

Police say that upon arrival, they found one victim at the scene with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital with what are being described as “serious injuries.”

No information about a suspect or suspects has been released by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

