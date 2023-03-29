Gun-Wielding Woman Remains Barricaded On Busy Fairfax County Roadway For Second Day

The barricade situation on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County has reached its second day as police continue to attempt to peacefully resolve the situation.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 7400 block of Richmond Highway at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, to assist a person in crisis who barricaded herself in a car.

Richmond Highway was closed in both directions while officers attempt to resolve the situation without further incident, according to police.

Members of the Crisis Negotiations Team were still talking to the barricaded woman as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, though Richmond Highway remains closed between Lockhead Boulevard and Boswell Avenue past the morning commute.

Officials said that the vehicle is occupied only by the one woman who is in possession of a handgun. No other individuals are involved. Residents and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was provided by the department.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

