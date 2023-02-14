Drunk Hit-Run Driver In VA Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Involving Sheriff's Deputy: Officials

An allegedly drunk driver attempted to flee a chain-reaction crash he caused in Virginia after striking a sheriff’s deputy and attempting to speed away, authorities say.

Fredericksburg resident Alexis Metodio Carmona, 29, is facing multiple charges for his role in a hit-and-run crash involving a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputy and several other vehicles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

At approximately 5:23 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, investigators say that Metodio Carmona struck the back of the sheriff’s vehicle, which caused a four-car chain reaction crash on Salem Church Road near the intersection of Route 3.

Metodio Carmona then attempted to flee in a 1994 Toyota SUV, according to officials, though a second deputy who was in the area was able to quickly track down the truck and stopped the driver in a nearby Virginia Department of Transportation commuter lot.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The deputies were able to apprehend Metodio Carmona without incident, who was charged with and cited for:

Driving under the influence;

Open container;

Driving without a license;

No insurance;

Hit-and-run;

Making an illegal U-turn.

Metodio Carmona is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. No information about his next court appearance has been announced.

