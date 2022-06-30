D.C. Fire Department Announces Death of Firefighter With 19 Years Of Service

The D.C. fire department announced this week that a 19-year veteran of the department has died.

Firefighter Dejuan Woodland passed away from a medical issue on Wednesday, June 29, a department spokesperson said. Woodland joined D.C. Fire and EMS in 2003 and was stationed on Truck 2 during his entire tenure, a tweet announcing his death said.

Fire officials are meeting with Woodland's family on Thursday to discuss how the department can help. They do not plan to release any more information until after speaking with them.

