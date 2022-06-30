Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice
Police & Fire

D.C. Fire Department Announces Death of Firefighter With 19 Years Of Service

Josh Lanier
D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department
D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department Photo Credit: District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (Facebook)

The D.C. fire department announced this week that a 19-year veteran of the department has died. 

Firefighter Dejuan Woodland passed away from a medical issue on Wednesday, June 29, a department spokesperson said. Woodland joined D.C. Fire and EMS in 2003 and was stationed on Truck 2 during his entire tenure, a tweet announcing his death said. 

Fire officials are meeting with Woodland's family on Thursday to discuss how the department can help. They do not plan to release any more information until after speaking with them. 

