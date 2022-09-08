Contact Us
Police & Fire

Amber Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing In The Region Who 'May Be At Risk:' Police

Zak Failla
An alert has been issued by police investigators in the region as they attempt to locate a missing teen whose safety and life may be at risk.

The Dover Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker, who left a relative’s residence at approximately midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 9 with a male companion.

Attempts to contact Quail-Marker or locate her have been unsuccessful, police said, noting that based on the evidence obtained during the initial investigation, “it is believed that Taniyah Quail-Marker’s safety may be at risk and that her missing status may not be voluntary."

Quail-Marker was last seen wearing a blue “Cookie Monster” shirt, shorts, and white crocs. She was described as being 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 240 pounds.

The missing teen was last seen with a light-skinned black man, who had dreadlocks, and was wearing dark clothing, inside of a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Quail-Marker or her whereabouts has been asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or 911 immediately. 

