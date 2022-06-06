Alexandria Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In Fatal Shooting

A 24-year-old was killed Monday morning, June 6, in Alexandria, and police say they've arrested the person responsible.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street, Alexandria police said. Someone called officers after hearing gunshots. When police arrived they found Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

They arrested Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 22, at the scene and charged him with 2nd-degree murder along with other charges, authorities said. Investigators didn't provide any details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detective Michael Whelan via phone at 703-746-6228.

It was the fourth killing in Alexandria this year, police said.

