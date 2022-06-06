Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Woman Pushed Out Of Moving SUV In Arlington Sees Surge Of Support
Police & Fire

Alexandria Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In Fatal Shooting

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

A 24-year-old was killed Monday morning, June 6, in Alexandria, and police say they've arrested the person responsible. 

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street, Alexandria police said. Someone called officers after hearing gunshots. When police arrived they found Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

They arrested Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 22, at the scene and charged him with 2nd-degree murder along with other charges, authorities said. Investigators didn't provide any details about what led up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detective Michael Whelan via phone at 703-746-6228. 

It was the fourth killing in Alexandria this year, police said.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.