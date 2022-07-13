Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice
Alexandria Court Sentences Woman To 15 Years For Producing Child Porn: Feds

Josh Lanier
Ashley N. Kolhoff
Ashley N. Kolhoff Photo Credit: Lucas County (Ohio) jail

A 22-year-old Ohio woman convicted of producing and distributing child pornography of an infant girl will spend 15 years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said. 

Ashley N. Kolhoff of Port Clinton, Ohio, was convicted in a federal court in Alexandria earlier this year and was sentenced on Tuesday, July 12, a U.S. Attorney said

Kolhoff produced sexually explicit images of an infant girl and posted them on a website dedicated to exploiting children, the Department of Justice said. She shared the photos with nine people on the website and had sexually explicit chats with them about what they would like to do to the baby, officials added. 

Federal authorities did not disclose the relationship between Kolhoff and the child. But The Toledo Blade newspaper in Ohio reported last year that she had posted the images of the girl under the headline "My baby is beautiful."

Investigators discovered Kolhoff after federal authorities and deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in Warrenton, Va., believed to belong to the moderator of that site, the newspaper said. 

Federal agents found Kolhoff by using the location data embedded in the explicit photos she reportedly shared. When they raided her home, the infant and the infant's father were inside, the Blade reported

The federal complaint said that a hand with a distinct pattern of freckles is visible in one of the photos. Investigators told the newspaper that Kohloff's freckles matched the ones in the picture.

